Finnish Sports Minister canceled Olympic trip over quarantine risk

Finland’s Minister of Sports Antti Kurvinen was supposed to represent Finland and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on 4 February but decided to cancel his trip before departure.

YLE writes that the decision to cancel his trip is not part of a diplomatic boycott but due to quarantine risk.

The Minister’s direct flight had been canceled and the replacement flight would have involved a nine-hour layover in an unnamed airport.

“The risk of a Finnish Minister being stuck in quarantine abroad for ten days has risen, and I won’t take it,” Antti Kurvinen said.

“I made the decision myself. This is not a foreign policy decision,” the Minister added.