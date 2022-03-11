US provides over $ 6M in grant support through NPA Cambodia for clearing of cluster munitions

On 9 March, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) and Norwegian People’s Aid Cambodia signed Cooperation Agreements covering three main projects in the total amount of USD 6,444,808 million funded by the U.S. Government.

CMCA informs that the agreement was entered into by Heng Ratana, Director General of CMAC, and Rune Dale Andresen, the Resident Representative of the Norwegian People Aid (NPA) at CMAC’s Phnom Penh Headquarters.

The projects include the Cluster Munitions Remnant Survey and Clearance in Eastern Cambodia and two short-term projects namely Landmine Survey & Clearance on the Cambodia-Thailand Border and the Landmine Free Provinces in the Southern part of Cambodia.

Moreover, CMCA states that the U.S’s support will enable CMAC to undertake humanitarian service with around 200 demining experts to be deployed in Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum, Kratie, Stung Treng, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Mondulkiri, and Ratakiri provinces for cluster munitions remnant survey and clearance.

With the amount of USD 6,355,720 for the 45-month period from 1 March 2022 to 30 November 2025, CMAC expects to clear the targeted land release of 13,200 hectares of cluster munitions affected areas. Regarding the demining clearance projects will assist CMAC to realize its strategic plans to support the Royal Government of Cambodia to reach the AP landmines Ottawa convention by 2025.

“It is vital to recall that CMAC and NPA had a long history of cooperation since 1992. The cooperation is removing threats of landmines and ERW, returning hope, and rebuilding a prosperous future for Cambodians,” CMAC notes.

While thanking the Governments and People of America and Norway for their continued commitment and strong support to mine action, CMAC emphasizes that both financial and in-kind contributions have extensively enabled CMAC with stronger and more effective operations to fight against hidden killers. It has also enabled CMCA to respond to the needs of millions of people affected by landmines and ERW, as well as to support the socio-economic development of Cambodia.