Cambodia reopens to tourism – if you pay 3000 USD in deposit for Covid-19 treatment

Travel industry has been on hold during the pandemic breakout, although a few countries have reopened for tourism. For South East Asia, Cambodia has opened up to tourism again on 11 June 2020 with additional US$ 3000 deposit policy upon arrival for travelers.

According to Timeout, along with a statement from the Finnish embassy in Bangkok announcement confirmed that Cambodia’s health ministry explaining on how the new policy applies:

1. The deposit must be paid in cash or by credit card upon arrival.

2. a mandatory test would also be conducted on arrival at a cost of $165, to be deducted from your deposit. (This covers $100 for the test itself, $5 for transport to the testing centre, and $60 for three meals and a night in a hotel while you wait 24 hours for the results.)

As well as in an addition noted that if one person on a flight tests positive, all other passengers will have to be quarantine for 14 days at a cost of $1,280 per person ( covering accommodation, meals, laundry and medical services).

For every passenger who tests positive, each night spent in hospital will cost $330. For the total expense will then exceed $3,000, the country is also requiring visitors provide proof of valid health insurance valued at a minimum of $50,000 to cover any additional costs.

The ministry also notes that if a visitor to the country were to die from Covid-19, $1,500 would be deducted from the deposit or claimed from insurance.

Please view the latest official statement on travel deposit policy for your consideration here