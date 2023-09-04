Business in Asia / Cambodia / China / Denmark / Finland / Malaysia / Singapore / Taiwan / Thailand / Trading & Logistics / Vietnam

Cambodia imports from neighboring countries grow

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE) reported that imports from China, Vietnam, and Thailand have grown in the first seven months of 2023 as these three countries are Cambodia’s largest goods suppliers.

The total imports is 71.2 percent; imports from China amounted to over $6 billion, or 44.3 percent of total, Vietnam $2 billion or 15 per cent, and Thailand was $1.7 billion (11.9 percent).

“Given the cooperation between our government and the private sector, plus our geographical location, I believe that Cambodia’s trade with the three countries would continue to show positive signs,” said Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) Vice President, Lim Heng.

In addition, Cambodia imported goods from other countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Denmark, Finland, and the United States, according to The Phnom Penh Post.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/business/imports-china-vietnam-thailand-beginning-year

