Cambodian immigration request all foreigners to register their residency before 1 July 2020

The Norwegian embassy in Bangkok published an important notice from The Cambodian Immigration’s latest policy on 16 June 2020. The statement said:

“Cambodian authorities require foreign citizens to register their information and residencies in Foreigners Present in Cambodia System (FPCS) application by 1 July 2020. Foreign citizens who have not registered by this date can be denied their registration upon the deadline.

The requirement for registration applies to all foreign citizens including tourists, residents and diplomats. People that responsible for registration are homeowner / property / residents in rented accommodations / a hotel, hostel type accommodations.

The registration procedure can be done through an app. The Embassy advises all Norwegian citizens in Cambodia to check if you have been registered in FPCS application.

The app is available in the links here for both ios and android.”