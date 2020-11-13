Cathay Pacific teams up with selected hospitals for passengers to get COVID-19 PCR tests

As COVID-19 PCR test is mandatory for arrival in many destinations, Cathay Pacific has cooperated with selected hospitals in Bangkok and Phuket to offer their passengers a special rate for COVID-19 tests from now until 31 December 2020. This is done in effort to boost confidence and safety amongst travellers who need to travel during the COVID-19 situation.

To receive this offer, passengers will only need to present their Cathay Pacific e-ticket at the selected hospitals in Bangkok or Phuket. Passengers must also ensure their COVID-19 tests are taken no more 72 hours before a flight.

For more information, please refer to below table or visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_TH/offers/online-bonus/covid-tests.html

Cathay Pacific has resumed semi-commercial flights from 7 October, 2020, operating four flights per week from Hong Kong to Bangkok and vice versa, Cathay Pacific is now offering flight connections for passengers in Bangkok to and from 25 destinations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

For a detailed list of connections, please visit https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/en_TH/flying-with-us/cathaycare/where-we-fly-now.html.

Cathay Pacific has recently launched a LINE official account as a new service channel and is available to support passengers with their bookings in both Thai and English from 8:00am to 5:30pm, Mon-Fri, excluding public holidays.

Passengers can simply add Cathay Pacific as a friend on the LINE application by the account name: @cathayth or click the link here: https://lin.ee/YZo2cXM.

Cathay Care

Cathay Care encapsulates Cathay Pacific’s enhanced measures across every stage of the passenger journey, from check-in to the cabin, so customers can travel with a peace of mind.

Click here to find out how.