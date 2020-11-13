Finnish companies participating at the 3rd China International Import Expo

The Third China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai from at National Exhibition and Convention Center gathered government officials, business communities, exhibitors and professional purchasers across the world to explore the Chinese market.



Like previous times, Finland had a strong presence at this year’s CIIE. Companies like Nokia, Elozo, Metso Outotec, AAVI and Tarw-Trading were displaying their products and expertise.

Ambassador Jarno Syrjälä participated in the official opening ceremony on the 4 November. During the following three days, he joined the Finnish companies in their events and meetings, participated in various side-events, like the 2020 Sino-Nordic Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum, and met with a number of Chinese officials and businessmen.

Consul General in Shanghai, Mr Pasi Hellman, hosted a networking event for the Finnish company participants and their key partners at his residence. Mr Kimmo Tiilikainen, State Secretary at the Ministry for Economy and Labour of Finland, participated among the international online audience at the opening session of CIIE.

Finland also participated in special side events arranged by some Chinese provinces, for example Ambassador Syrjälä participated in Hubei and Zhejiang’s events and Consul General Hellman in Jiangsu’s event.