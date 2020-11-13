EuroCham Vietnam’s full time and internship positions open for applications



The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam is looking for candidates to full time positions such as Office Manager, Accountant, Event Coordinator, Communication Officer and a trainee in the green growth sector committee.

For Office Manager / Accountant roles: Support for the day-to-day office management and financial management, including the following:

• General organisation and management of the project office;

• Coordinating appointments and meetings, greeting visitors and answering phone calls;

• Procuring office supplies and equipment and maintaining proper stock levels;

• Finance and accounting of local project expenses in cooperation with headquarters, including planning, reporting and making payments to vendors and suppliers;

• Provide practical support to the Project Team and facilitate logistics, including coordinating domestic travel (flight, hotel, etc.);

• Other secretarial functions to support the Project Team;

• Data management;

• Provide support to the organisation of project events;

• Translation and interpretation from Vietnamese-English and English-Vietnamese (both oral and written);

• Allocate time to the project flexibly upon Project Team request and in relation to the needs of the Project;

• Other tasks as assigned by the project Team Leader.



Support for the day-to-day organisation and implementation of meetings, workshops, trainings and other events, including the following:

• Support the Project Team in preparing a concept note for the workshop, training or other event;

• Liaise with venues, vendors, suppliers, stakeholders and the Project Team during the event planning process;

• Maintain a database of key stakeholders and manage the invitation and registration process;

• Manage all logistical arrangements, including event set-up, tear down and follow-up processes;

• Maintain and manage event budgets, and finance and accounting of local project expenses in cooperation with headquarters;

• Support the monitoring and assessment of the event and contribute to the event report;

• Support travel and logistic arrangements for participants to the events;

• Provide practical support to the Project Team and facilitate logistics, including coordinating appointments and (project) meetings;

• Provide support to office management and perform secretarial functions for the Project Team;

• Translation and interpretation from Vietnamese-English and English-Vietnamese (both oral and written);

• Allocate time to the project flexibly upon Project Team request and in relation to the needs of the Project;

• Other tasks as assigned by the project Team Leader.

For the full job description and how to apply, kindly head over to our website at: https://www.eurochamvn.org/Employment_opportunity



Support for the day-to-day communication and visibility of the project and its activities, including the following:

• Support the development and implementation of a communication and visibility plan;

• Develop communication products with the Project Team, including press brochures, information sheets, PPTs, press releases, website content, social media posts, reports and other communication materials;

• Maintain a database of key stakeholders and media;

• Identify target groups and distribute communication materials;

• Support the communication and visibility for meetings, workshops and events;

• Develop visibility materials in line with Client guidelines;

• Write, edit and proofread content in Vietnamese and English;

• Translation and interpretation from Vietnamese-English and English-Vietnamese (both oral and written);

• Allocate time to the project flexibly upon Project Team request and in relation to the needs of the Project;

• Other tasks as assigned by the project Team Leader.

For the full job description and how to apply, kindly head over to the website at: https://www.eurochamvn.org/Employment_opportunity



For Green Growth Sector Commitee Interns position will assist both offices in HCMC and Hanoi.

Key responsibilities include support GGSC Vice chairs to share updated information among GGSC members, organizing events, coordinating internally with EuroCham secretariat and GGSC members but as well externally with suppliers and potential stakeholders related to GGSC activities.

The position also involves a high level of autonomy and proactivity, and the capacity to balance the requests from different teams within GGSC.. Collection and presentation of relevant Green Business information, such as but not limited to: new laws, regulations, decrees, proposals; trends (investments, exports, imports, technologies).

To see the full job description as well as how to apply, kindly read here