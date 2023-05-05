General news / Norway

CEO of Norway’s wealth fund denies pay discrimination

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

The CEO of Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, Nicolai Tangen, has denied accusations of gender pay discrimination during a court case brought by a female employee.

Elisabeth Bull Daae, head of trading analytics at Norges Bank Investment Management, has filed a claim against the division that manages the fund. She is suing the unit for 16 million NOK ($1.5 million) in compensation and damages.

Daae said she was paid less than her male colleagues doing equivalent jobs for a decade. The claim has been firmly rejected by the fund.

“We don’t discriminate on pay. There are no differences linked to gender,” Tangen told the court.

He said there were differences in the level of responsibility between roles that involve making investment decisions.

“Taking responsibility for investments is a completely different job. It involves more stress and the work is rarely confined to office hours,” he said. Those in roles with less pressure, he added, should not demand equivalent levels of pay.

Tangen said the fund’s organization had done its utmost to solve the conflict and avoid going to court. Daae has, according to the CEO, rejected all offers proposed by the fund, where she still works.

Source: nasdaq.com

Related posts:

Norway’s Wealth Fund puts Japanese brewery maker on watch for Myanmar ties Norway’s wealth fund has stake in 146 Malaysia-listed companies Norway’s Government Pension Fund bought NOK 11.34 Billion worth of Malaysian Government Bonds Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund excludes Chinese medicine stocks on species concerns

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *