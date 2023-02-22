General news / Thailand

Join 56th Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar in Bangkok

The Thai Red Cross Society will host the annual charity fair “56th Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar” on 25-28 February 2023 at Royal Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.

This year, more than 50 countries will participate. The event will offer high-quality products from around the world and a variety of consumer goods at unbeatable prices.

Plus, online purchase of the products is available.

All proceeds from the fair will support the operations of the Thai Red Cross Society.

Please save the dates so you don’t miss it!

