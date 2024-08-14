China involved in the sale of sanctioned Danfoss products to Russia

Danfoss products worth over 13 million Danish Kroner have been sent to Russia over the past five months despite EU sanctions, claims Denmark’s news media Radio 4.

According to the research, these products, which are used in Russian weapons systems, were exported from companies in China, Turkey, and Kazakhstan. The products are among other things, tapered roller bearings, static converters and electrical devices for circuits, which are all on a list of sanctioned high priority products.

According to the media EnergyWatch, Danfoss has stated that they have not dealt directly with these companies and do not wish their products to be sold in Russia. The company requires its customers not to resell to Russia, but opportunistic third parties in China and Turkey might have exploited the situation,

This may potentially lead to more strict EU sanctions against these third parties, according to Dansk Industri, the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Source: EnergyWatch