Thailand extends deadline for jet fighter proposals from US and Sweden

by Miriam Soukaina Nenni
Gripen fighter jet is the jet Sweden poposes.

The Thai Defence Ministry has extended the deadline for the United States and Sweden to submit final proposals in their bid to supply the Royal Thai Air Force with new jet fighters. The deadline has been pushed to next Tuesday, allowing both countries to enhance their offers, especially in terms of economic compensation, according to Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang.

Sweden is offering the latest version of its Gripen fighter, which is already in service with Thailand. Minister Sutin Klungsang noted that the extension might lead to more competitive offers, providing Thailand with a choice that best serves its interests.

Additionally, a decision on the engine for a submarine being built in China is expected by mid-September.

