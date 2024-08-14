Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

Nordic Sauna and Padel event in Hua Hin

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce. Nordic Sauna and Padel

Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Nordic Sauna and Padel Weekend in Hua Hin 31 August to 1 September 2024. 

They write that there will be multiple activities as playing padelgolf or Finnish sauna and spa if you are more into the relaxing activities. For dinner they will host a BBQ.

Their tickets includes padel, sauna and BBQ and cost:

800 THB for members or TFCC and participating Nordic Chambers

1,000 THB for non-members”

If you’re traveling from outside Hua Hin they suggest some different hotels as a great base for your stay. 

For more information about the event and the accommodations click here.

 

 

