China joins Indonesia’s multilateral naval drills despite tension

China will send warships to a multilateral naval exercise hosted by Indonesia this month. Among other countries invited are North Korea, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

The drill come as China and the United States ramp up military diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region. Staging more frequent war games with allies and partners around Taiwan.

Last December, Indonesia said it had invited the navies of 47 nations, including China, to participate in the drill. The execise will run from June 4 to 8 in Makassar. It will be the fourth such drill since the first in 2014.

Last week, the Chinese military said it plans a joint exercise with countries of the ASEAN regional grouping including Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The United States, Japan and the Philippines have also planned a three-way maritime exercise in the South China Sea this week.

Source: yahoo.com