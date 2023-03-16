Norway and ASEAN countries reaffirm their further cooperation commitment

Norway and ASEAN reaffirmed their commitment to further cooperation during the 8th Meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee which was held on 14 March 2023 at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community, Michael Tene, the Ambassador of Norway to ASEAN, Kjell Tormod Pettersen, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Erling Rimestad, and members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN and their representatives.

Under the ASEAN-Norway Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, both parties discussed potential cooperation on multiple sectors including peace and reconciliation, renewable energy and energy transition, climate change, environmental protection, biodiversity, ocean sustainability, blue economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, they also agreed to explore collaborations in the areas of smart cities, circular economy, digitalisation, cybersecurity, public health, trade, capacity building for women, human rights including rights of persons with disabilities, and education including technical and vocational education and training (TVET), reported the Vietnam Plus.

