On October 4, 2024, Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) hosted a collaborative discussion focused on C.P. Group sustainability initiatives. This meeting involved representatives from the Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the VTT Technical Research Center of Finland. Key participants included Mr. Kai Tuorila, Counsellor for Trade and Investment, and Ms. Teeranuch Ritchiravanich from the Finnish Embassy in Bangkok. Additionally, VTT was represented by Mr. Michael Hanf, Sustainable Business Lead, and Mr. Antti Kojola, Lead for Foresight and Data Economy Solutions and Research.

The meeting aimed to share knowledge and best practices while exploring how technology can drive sustainability across various sectors. This dialogue emphasized the critical role of international cooperation in effectively addressing pressing sustainability challenges, thus leading to more impactful outcomes.

VTT, recognized as Finland’s largest research and technology organization, provides extensive services and shares innovative research both domestically and globally. During the meeting, VTT representatives highlighted successful sustainability projects that leverage technology. For example, initiatives in Kathmandu and Espoo aim to create more sustainable societies through smart technological solutions. Thus, these projects reflect a forward-thinking approach to urban planning and community development.

In addition to the discussions, the VTT team toured True Digital Park, the largest technology and startup hub in ASEAN. This visit underscored the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration in the region. Furthermore, it aligns with the global commitment to sustainable development goals, which are essential for advancing sustainability on a broader scale.

Ultimately, this partnership between C.P. Group, the Finnish Embassy, and VTT represents a significant step toward enhancing C.P. Group sustainability initiatives. It demonstrates a strong commitment to utilizing advanced technologies for a sustainable future. Such collaborations not only benefit the involved parties but also contribute to broader efforts in creating a resilient and sustainable environment for communities in Thailand and beyond.

Source: C. P. Group