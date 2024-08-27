Danish Ambassador-designate visits Danish companies in Thailand

Danny Annan, the Danish Ambassador-designate to Thailand, has been actively visiting Danish companies throughout the country. His goal is to better understand the significant roles these companies play in Thailand’s economy and to explore new opportunities for collaboration.

At Novo Nordisk Pharma, Annan met with Vice President & General Manager Enrico Cañal Bruland and Director Selina Christodoulaki. They had in-depth discussions about Thailand’s healthcare system, focusing on improving diabetes and obesity care. They also reviewed Novo Nordisk’s strategic priorities for 2024. This visit highlighted the company’s commitment to making a positive impact on Thailand’s healthcare landscape.

Annan also made a visit to the LCB1 Group in Laem Chabang Port, where he engaged with CEO Kaare Spange. Their discussions centered on workplace safety and the importance of attracting foreign investment. This investment is seen as key to enhancing Thailand’s position as a strategic hub in Southeast Asia’s marine and logistics sectors.

These visits are part of Annan’s broader effort to strengthen ties between Denmark and Thailand. By learning about the active roles Danish companies play in the region, he is helping to foster deeper collaboration and mutual growth. The strong partnerships between Danish businesses and the Danish embassy continue to address both national and global challenges, with more engagements planned in the near future.