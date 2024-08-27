Sweden’s Embassy in Bangkok welcomes new Deputy Head of Mission

Per Linnér is the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok’s new Deputy Head of Mission and Head of the Politics, Trade and Promotion Section. His responsibilities include overseeing the planning and execution of political analysis and promotion efforts.

Per Linnér has a bachelor’s degree in political science and governance from the Stockholm university and a master in international law and legal studies from Newcastle university.

He joins the Embassy after a position as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden in Canberra.