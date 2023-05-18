EU greenlights Denmark’s export and investment fund

The European Commission has approved Danish measures to set up Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund. The fund has a total estimated value of over €4 billion. It aims at supporting economic development, competitiveness, innovation, and growth for Danish companies.

Denmark notified the commission its plans to set up the fund, with an initial capital of up to €807 million.

The fund will be established as a new, fully state-owned entity gathering three existing state-owned entities: the Danish Growth Fund, the EKF Denmark’s Export Credit Agency and the Danish Green Investment Fund.

The fund will be entrusted with addressing market failures and supporting economic development and investment opportunities. It will intervene to ensure access to financing in areas where companies cannot receive sufficient support from the market.

The fund will operate with a focus on providing funding to small and medium sized companies, in particular in the field of green and sustainable finance. The green transitioning is already a main concern to all three existing entities.

Source: fibre2fashion.com