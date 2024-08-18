Danish Dairy Board launches organic dairy campaign in Manila

Danish Dairy Board kicked off a new campaign at the Grand Hyatt Garden Pavilion in Manila, Philippines, presenting the world of organic dairy production in Europe.

Guests were treated to an array of dishes made with European organic dairy products, showcasing the rich flavors and high quality of these products.

As Denmark leads the organic dairy industry, the DDB’s campaign—supported by the European Union—continues to promote the benefits of organic dairy products from Europe to a wider audience in the Philippines. Over the next several months, the campaign will expand its reach across Metro Manila and nearby provinces through a series of product sampling activities in leading supermarkets and grocery stores. These events, running from August 16, 2024, to January 2025, will allow Filipino consumers to experience the superior quality and taste of Danish organic dairy products.

In September 2024, the campaign will feature VIP Consumer Classes, which will blend fun and education. These sessions will cater especially to kids and families, offering interactive workshops, games, and tasting sessions to deepen participants’ understanding of the benefits of choosing organic dairy.

Lars Witt Jensen, Senior Marketing Manager at the Danish Dairy Board, expressed his excitement about the campaign’s continued success in the Philippines.