Icelandic tourist fell to death in Pattaya this morning

Early this morning a 67-year-old Icelandic tourist named Ultan Michael Browne tragically fell from the 31st floor of a luxury hotel in North Pattaya. The incident happened around 5:06 AM on 19 August 2024. It happened at a hotel near a well-known shopping center and the Dolphin Roundabout on Pattaya Second Road.

Local police were alerted and arrived quickly at the scene, where hotel security had already set up barriers to block access. The body was removed by rescue workers without forensic experts being involved, reportedly to minimize media attention.

Mr. Browne’s fall resulted in severe injuries. His body struck the building and ground, creating a disturbing scene. The circumstances leading to his fall remain uncertain, and investigators are working to determine if it was accidental or if other factors were involved.

Police documented the site and are now reviewing security footage to uncover more details. The body has been transferred to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it will remain until claimed by the deceased’s relatives.

The swift removal of the body and the efforts to keep the incident low-profile have raised concerns. Authorities are expected to release further information as their investigation continues.