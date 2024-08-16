China / General news / Sweden

Mpox virus: China tightening borders may affect Swedish travelers

by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

Airplanes, boats and travelers from countries where the mpox virus infection has been confirmed must be checked extra when entering China. This may affect Swedish travelers as the Public Health Agency in Sweden yesterday confirmed its first case of the virus. Sweden is the first country in the world outside of Africa to have discovered the virus.

Chinese authorities’ decision to tighten its borders for the next six months come after The World Health Organization WHO has classified the outbreak of mpox in Africa as an international health emergency.

