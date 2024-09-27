Wooden sculptures, vibrant colors, and bold contrasts greet visitors at AP Space 86 in Bangkok, where Danish artist Peter Ringgaard’s exhibition “Without Boundary” is showcased until October 28.

A faceless woman, carved in wood, steps toward a window, raising her hands as if trying to speak, yet unable to do so. Surrounding her are other wooden sculptures of women. The room also features vibrant paintings full of contrasts, and the longer you look, the more details emerge.

From his studios in both Denmark and Chiang Mai, Danish artist Peter Ringgaard created his solo exhibition “Without Boundary”, now on display in Bangkok. While he prefers not to explain the meaning behind his work in too much detail, he shares that the exhibition is based on personal experiences and in a way reflects his own approach to life.

Inspiring places and faces

Peter Ringgaard was only 17 years old the first time he traveled to the East, employed at a ship. From a young age, he had felt the pull of wanderlust, and he wanted to experience a world beyond Denmark, and even Europe.

“I was completely captivated by the East when I first arrived. And I’ve been captivated ever since,” Peter Ringgaard says, adding that he feels extremely inspired by the Buddhist culture and enjoys the spirituality he experienced for the first time 60 years ago.

Since then, Peter has traveled and lived around the world, where he’s written, produced and directed both films and documentaries. In 2020 he was about to make a BBC documentary about Vikings, when covid-19 suddenly shut everything down. The cancellation forced Peter Ringgaard to rethink his next move.

“Ever since I was little, I have loved painting. When the world shut down, I started painting again and have done it ever since”, the artist says, remembering how he used to mimic Van Gogh growing up.

Four years ago, he opened a studio in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where he spends nearly half of the year. And he doesn’t think he’ll go back to making films again.

“A film costs a lot to make so there was always a huge pressure, and many people involved. Now things are much calmer, and I can do things at my own pace,” the artist says.

The environments he finds himself in are what personally inspire the Danish artist, and he’s drawn to subjects that speak to him in some way.

“I often use my phone to take pictures of anything and everything I encounter – animals, flowers, people, even cars. It could be anything. I save all of it on my computer, and occasionally, I go through it,” the artist says.

The wooden sculptures in the exhibition are remarkably detailed. Made from Thai jamjuree wood, a type of acacia, they convey expressions that make you stop and reflect. Some of these women are even based on real people who caught Peter Ringgaard’s interest in some way, he explains.

“I find people, either local friends or just someone I find very sculptural, and I ask them if they would like to participate. Some are eager to join, while others are not interested at all. I get to know them a bit, take a lot of photos from various angles, capturing close-ups of their hands, fingers, eyes, and so on.”

He describes the creation of the wooden sculptures as an exciting and immensely creative process, that wouldn’t be possible without a collaborative effort with skilled artisans in Chiang Mai.

“Chiang Mai is well-known for its craftsmanship, so when I got an idea for a sculpture, I tried to find people who could help me. It took me two months to find the right people, which turned out to be an older man and his son,” Peter Ringgaard says.

He always enjoys his time in Chiang Mai, creating art, talking with monks and connecting with the locals. In fact, the people he has collaborated with for almost three years have begun to feel like family.

Living Without Boundary

When asked about the meaning behind his work as both a filmmaker and artist, Peter Ringgaard finds it hard to put into words, saying he doesn’t want to ruin people’s experience by imposing his own thoughts and opinions.

Still, he admits that some of his beliefs may shine through in his works. He points out a naked woman with a small cloth over her eyes.

“I see it as my small attack on the parts of the world where women suffer. I’ve been to many countries like that, and I’m very much against the way women are treated. This is my modest way of drawing attention to it,” Peter Ringgaard says.

There is a small link between the liberation of women and the exhibition’s title “Without Boundary”, however the title mostly reflects his own personal approach to life, the artist explains.

“I believe in living life without boundaries. Ceasing life while you can. Working without anything limiting your way of being, worldview, or love,” says Peter, adding that he’s been fortunate to travel and work worldwide.

“I’ve experienced many different cultures, and while people may differ, their needs are quite similar. People want a good life for themselves and their families. In reality, it’s a small group of people in the world who create limitations and make things difficult for others,” he says.

Peter Ringgaard acknowledges that not everyone can live freely and without boundaries, but he believes it’s worth trying. And perhaps that’s the message behind the exhibition.

You can experience “Without Boundary” at AP Space 86 in Bangkok until October 28. Later this year, the exhibition will also be shown in Singapore and Copenhagen, and in 2025, New York.