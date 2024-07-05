Young Finnish conductor to become Hong Kong Philharmonic music director

Tarmo Peltokoski, 24-year-old Finnish conductor was hired Thursday to become music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic. The young Finn will start a four-year term in the 2026-27 season after serving as music director designate in 2025-26, the philharmonic said. He will then succeed Jaap van Zweden, the current music directo

“I was just extremely impressed by the orchestra right away,” Peltokoski saidin an interview with AP.

“Absolutely one of the best orchestras in Asia, for sure. So when the offer came, it was an easy yes for me.”

Peltokoski grew up in Finland and studied at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki with Jorma Panula, a famed 93-year-old conductor, composer and teacher whose students have included Esa-Pekka Salonen, Susanna Mälkki, Osmo Vänskä and Klaus Mäkelä.