Danish king hopes for growing friendship with China

Danish King Frederik X expressed his hope for strengthened ties between Denmark and China during a ceremony on September 19, 2024, where newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador Wang Xuefeng presented his credentials. The ceremony took place in Copenhagen, and Wang was accompanied by his wife, Tong Xin.

King Frederik X recalled his visits to China, emphasizing the importance of Denmark-China relations. Ambassador Wang affirmed the progress made between the two countries and noted the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further elevate the strategic partnership.

The credential presentation was part of a larger event in which King Frederik X also welcomed new ambassadors from Iceland, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, and Estonia. These newly-appointed diplomats met the Danish monarch in a formal audience, as per Danish tradition, where they presented their letters of accreditation in a sealed envelope. This official step allows the ambassadors to begin their diplomatic duties in Denmark.

The ceremony was held at the historic Amalienborg complex, with Christian VII’s Palace serving as the backdrop for the occasion.