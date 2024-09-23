Finnish owned brand find growth in China despite consumer caution

Several international brands are successfully navigating the challenging Chinese market, with a particular focus on premium offerings. Finnish-Chinese company Amer Sports, which owns the outdoor apparel brand Arc’teryx, reported a remarkable 54% year-on-year revenue increase in greater China. This growth highlights the brand’s effective localized marketing strategies and strong understanding of Chinese consumers.

Arc’teryx, positioned as a luxury sportswear label, benefits from backing by Chinese sports conglomerate Anta Sports. Amer Sports CEO James Zheng noted that the premium sports and outdoor markets are among the fastest-growing consumer segments in China, driving success for brands like Lululemon, Descente, and Hoka.

Meanwhile, Adidas has adapted its approach in China, reporting a 9% revenue increase in the first half of the year. The brand’s focus on lifestyle products, particularly its Adidas Originals line, has resonated well with consumers.

These brands show that with a strong understanding of the market and consumer preferences, growth can still occur despite cautious spending in China.