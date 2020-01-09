Danish largest sport store chain sold to Singaporean company

Denmark’s largest sports chain Sportmaster has been sold to a Singaporean company, which coincidentally has the same name, Sportmaster Operations. The Singaporean company operates hundreds of stores in Easterne Europe and Asia, with branch offices in China, Bangladesh and Vietnam. The company has acquired the Danish chain from the Nordic Capital Fund. The deal was arranged in December 2019 and the price of the deal is not published.

Michael Christiansen, chairman of the board of the company behind the Sportmaster, says about the deal:

“They have a lot of muscle and want to expand in Europe. The fact that they have the same name makes it easier for everyone to understand. It is also cheaper, because there is no need to use money on rebranding.”

Sportmaster has 89 stores in Denmark and also owns seven stores under the name of Rezet Sneaker Store, which is also part of the deal.