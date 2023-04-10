Danish men live five years longer compared to two decades ago

Danish life expectancy has during the last two decades ascended to 81.5 years for men.

High drinking and smoking rates have historically taken their toll, particularly among men, but the newest results shows that Danish men has surpassed the EU average.

From 2002 to 2021, there has been a breakthrough according to an analysis of Eurostat figures by Sampension. As of today, the life expectancy of a Danish new-born is 81.5, which is 4.4-years longer than 20 years ago.

And it is particularly men who are making progress. A new-born boy can now expect to live for 4.8 years longer than 20 years ago, and a new-born girl 3.9 years.

“Women generally live longer than men. This applies both in Denmark and other countries. But men are catching up,” commented Anne-Louise Lindkvist, the head of market and customer advice at Sampension.

“If we look at this development, the difference between men’s and women’s life expectancy is now the smallest for over 60 years,” Lindkvist added.

Over the entire period, the EU average has also increased, but only by 2.5 years from 77.6 to 80.1. This means, that Denmark has surpassed the EU average.

Both Norway (up 4.2 years to 83.2) and Sweden (up 3.1 years to 83.1) still have longer life expectancies.

Source: cphpost.dk