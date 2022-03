On 25 March, Danish MPA Professor in Maritime Business, Martin Jes Iversen, will conduct a seminar on the subject of maritime digitalization at Lee Kong Chian School of Business in Singapore.

Martin Jes Iversen is Vice Dean of International Education at Copenhagen Business School where his focus lies on strategy and innovation in contemporary Danish shipping.

The seminar will be held physically on 25 March at LKCSB Seminar Room 3.10 from 3.30 pm – 5 pm.

Find more information and register here