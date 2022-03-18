Swede in the quarterfinals of the SEK 20-million Ping Pong tournament in Singapore

Swedish ping pong player Kristian Karlsson has secured a place in the quarterfinals of the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash tournament which will see the biggest ever prize pool of US$2 million being offered at an officially-sanctioned table tennis event.

Expressen writes that WTT Singapore Smash is the ping pong tournament that has the largest prize purse of all time and with the large prize money in total, it is mandatory for the world elite.

Both the winner of the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament are rewarded with $ 100,000 each.

About his win over German Benedikt Duda, which secured his place in the quarterfinals, Kristian Karlsson said, “It is difficult to play here, and then it is important to minimize your mistakes. I did it better than he did.”

Kristian Karlsson added that it is a great success to be in the quarterfinals, “but it is nothing to compare with my championship medals. Even though I am proud of the achievement so far.”

The tournament kicked off at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub on 7 March and will continue until 20 March.