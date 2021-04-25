Danish-owned Topas is organizing Trail Marathon in Vietnam

Topas Explorer Group, independent tourism and athletics business owned by Danish businessman Jørgen Sølvsten Nielsen is organizing the Vietnam Trail Marathon this weekend, VN Express reports.

The Vietnam Trail Marathon is the third race in the Vietnam Trail Series organized by the Topas and the race has 4300 runners from 41 different countries. The race will be run in five distances of 70 km, 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. 4,300 runners from 41 countries through plum forests and tea hills in Son La Province’s Moc Chau District.

Topas Explore Group is present in 36 countries, including Vietnam, and earlier Topas organized the Vietnam Mountain Marathon and the Vietnam Jungle Marathon.

Part of the registration fee for runners racing in long-distance (21 km-70 km) will go directly to local charities and Topas plan to distribute about USD 30.000 to local projects to help needy children and families in the mountainous province’s Moc Chau District.