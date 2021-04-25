TNCC’s ‘Financing For Women-led Business and what you need to know’

On 22 April 2021 the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce invited to

“𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧-𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰” 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫

Join We-Brand (a women-led initiative for women entrepreneurs) for its upcoming session on women-led businesses and access to finance. Find out more about opportunities to access finance in Thailand and hear from other women entrepreneurs. Meet Vibeke Lyssand Leirvåg the VP of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), an entrepreneur herself, who will share her own experience on accessing finance. Then learn about ‘Connecting Founders’, a Bangkok-based advisory firm supporting women-led businesses to attract capital and strategic partners across the all stages of growth. Connecting Founders will provide information and advice on how to be ‘investment ready’.

Date: Tuesday, 27 April2021

Time: 17:30 – 19:00 (GMT+7)

Platform: Zoom

Participation Cost: Free of Charge

Register here.