TNCC’s ‘Financing For Women-led Business and what you need to know’

On 22 April 2021 the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce invited to

“๐ ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐–๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง-๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ:๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐๐ž๐ž๐ ๐“๐จ ๐Š๐ง๐จ๐ฐ” ๐–๐ž๐›๐ข๐ง๐š๐ซ

Join We-Brand (a women-led initiative for women entrepreneurs) for its upcoming session on women-led businesses and access to finance. Find out more about opportunities to access finance in Thailand and hear from other women entrepreneurs. Meet Vibeke Lyssand Leirvรฅg the VP of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), an entrepreneur herself, who will share her own experience on accessing finance. Then learn about โ€˜Connecting Foundersโ€™, a Bangkok-based advisory firm supporting women-led businesses to attract capital and strategic partners across the all stages of growth. Connecting Founders will provide information and advice on how to be โ€˜investment readyโ€™.

Date: Tuesday, 27 April2021

Time: 17:30 – 19:00 (GMT+7)

Platform: Zoom

Participation Cost: Free of Charge

Register here.