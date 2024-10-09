Danish pastor in Bangkok invites community to initiation service

The Danish pastor in Thailand invites the community to his initiation service, scheduled for next Wednesday at 6 PM. The ceremony will feature Overseas Provost Selma Ravn from the Danish Church Abroad, who will officiate the event.

During the service, H.E. Danny Annan, Denmark’s Ambassador to Thailand, will read the confirmation letter from H.M. King Frederik X, the patron of the Danish Church Abroad. This participation underscores the significance of the occasion and highlights the continued connection between Denmark and its community in Thailand.

Following the ceremony, the Church Council will host a reception for attendees, providing an opportunity for fellowship and community engagement.

Community members in Bangkok are encouraged to attend. Pre-registration is required and can be completed through the church’s website.

This event serves as an opportunity to celebrate Danish heritage and strengthen connections within the expatriate community in Thailand.

Danish pastor