New shipping service connects Gothenburg and Asia

by Miriam Soukaina Nenni

A new Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) service – used to transport vehicles and other wheeled cargo – now connects the Port of Gothenburg with key ports in Asia. This includes Singapore and major Chinese ports. Operated by Cosco Shipping, the monthly service focuses on Swedish car exports but can also carry oversized cargo.

The LNG-powered ships, with capacity for 7,500 vehicles, are handled by Logent Ports & Terminals AB. This new route strengthens the port’s global connections, adding to existing services to North America, Oceania, and South America. Port officials report strong interest in the new shipping service from the start.

