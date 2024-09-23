Meet Bangkok’s new Danish pastor with a one-way ticket!

In the heart of Bangkok, the new Danish pastor is ready to step into an important role for the Danish community in Thailand. Nicolaj Stubbe Hørlyck and his wife, Anna, have moved to Thailand indefinitely.

“I have a one-way ticket to Thailand,” he says, smiling. “I don’t expect this to be a job that can be finished quickly.”

Nicolaj and Anna have two sons who have remained in Denmark. They find it exciting that their parents have moved to Thailand, although the youngest, Anker, needed a moment to adjust to leaving home earlier than expected.

“He had to find a youth apartment and live on his own, so it has been a big change for him,” Nicolaj explains. Their youngest, 18-year-old Anker, studies at a gymnasium in Copenhagen, while 22-year-old Eske lives and studies in Aarhus.

Anna Stubbe Hørlyck may not hold an official title at the church, but her solid background as a social worker in church-based organizations in Copenhagen gives her unique insights into the challenges faced by some Danes in Thailand. She is a vital resource for Nicolaj, helping to ensure the church is a welcoming haven for the community.

A journey of experience and empathy

Nicolaj graduated in 2003, and this is not his first time moving abroad for work. When the boys were young, they spent four years in India working for Danmission, a Danish mission, aid, and development organization. “That was a completely different assignment,” he says. “There, it was much about interfaith dialogue and the meeting between different beliefs. Anna worked with destitute women, child laborers, and other social work.”

Later, Nicolaj worked as a youth pastor at Brorsons Church in Nørrebro for 12 years. “The average age in that part of Copenhagen is 34 years, so I haven’t had much to do with elderly people,” he explains. However, he is not anxious about meeting the many Danes who have moved to Thailand to spend their retirement. “As a pastor, I’m used to talking to people in crisis for one reason or another, so it’s not new for me, and I myself have become older.”

Nicolaj has also brought valuable experiences from his time in India, which he previously integrated into his work in Copenhagen, where he used yoga and mindfulness as part of church life. In a grief counseling group he led in Copenhagen, they combined group counseling with yoga to process grief physically. “I’ve been thinking about whether there could be interest in counseling and self-help groups here in Thailand,” he says. “These could be for people who have just lost a relative, those in intercultural marriages, or for those living far from their families. I think many people miss a sense of community.”

The Danish Church House: A gathering point not just on Sundays!

The Danish Church House in Bangkok is not just a venue for the church’s monthly service held on the first Sunday of each month. Nicolaj Stubbe Hørlyck sees the house as an important gathering point for the Danish community.

“We hope this can become a kind of community house where all Danes are welcome, regardless of their beliefs,” Nicolaj says. From confirmation preparations and children’s birthday parties to Scandinavian association meetings, he envisions the house buzzing with activity. “We’re still brainstorming what activities we can host. I have a ton of ideas, but I want it to come from the people who live here and know what the needs are.”

One thing’s for sure: Nicolaj wants it to be a cozy nook for Danish traditions. “I hope it becomes a place where people can tune in to watch our recently appointed Danish king’s first New Year’s speech—while munching on some Danish pastries, of course!” Whether people come to participate in worship, community meals, Danish cultural evenings, concerts, or other events, Nicolaj wants the house to be a place where everyone can feel at home.

“We’re starting slowly and seeing what interests people. So far, the door is open, and there is plenty of space on the calendar.”

If any organization or individual has ideas or requests for events, they are very welcome to contact Nicolaj at [email protected] or by phone at +66 (0)63-191-7501.

Hymns, robes, and rituals

The house was originally designed for residential use, giving services here a different feel compared to a large church. However, Danish traditions remain strong, with priestly robes, well-known liturgy, rituals, and hymns.

“We have fantastic classical musicians from the conservatory in Bangkok who play Danish hymns. They don’t know a word of Danish, but when they get the sheet music, they play it, and we sing along. It works really well,” Nicolaj shares.

Nicolaj aims to preserve the Danish traditions that many miss when living abroad, whether they are backpackers or long-term residents seeking a community and a pastor to baptize their newborns.

Nicolaj envisions his church duties as providing counseling and confidential conversations, as well as offering baptisms, confirmations, marriage blessings, and memorial services. He also assists the Danish embassy. “I’m a bit like the embassy’s warm hands. As a pastor, I can provide a different kind of support, visiting Danes in their homes, hospitals, or prisons.”

Nicolaj’s fast-track to local life!

Despite having called Thailand home for only fourteen days, Nicolaj has quickly immersed himself in the local culture. He has already found his go-to grocery store, discovered a charming food market that excites his culinary curiosity, and even taken rides with Muvmi, the innovative electric share-tuk-tuk service, navigating the bustling streets of Bangkok.

“My favorite food market is Khlong Toei; I highly recommend it,” he shares with enthusiasm. “You can find everything from a pig’s head to skinned frogs, if you need that!? The vibrant atmosphere, the aromas of fresh produce, and the hustle and bustle of vendors create an unforgettable experience. It’s a great place to explore local flavors and ingredients.”

Visit Nicolaj and share your ideas!

Although Nicolaj has only been in Thailand for a short time, he has already become an integral part of Bangkok’s vibrant life. With a heart for service and a vision to create a gathering point, he looks forward to transforming the Danish Church House into an oasis of culture and community. His mission is clear: to create a home away from home where all Danes can find comfort, community, and joy in their daily lives.

“Please come by the house and say hello or share your ideas for what the house should offer,” he encourages. Mark your calendars for October 16 to attend Nicolaj’s initiation service, where the Danish ambassador, Mr. Danny Annan, will read a personal letter from the King of Denmark. Attendees can also enjoy performances by flutist Cecilio Songsak Ngamsri, aka Khun Patrick, and pianist Khun Morris, who will play Danish hymns.