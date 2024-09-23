Danish rapper finds new path in Borneo wildlife conservation

Jens Kjær Larsen, known as MC Zipp from the rap group Cut’n’Move, has shifted gears from a turbulent chapter at Danmarks Radio (DR) to a passionate role in wildlife conservation. In 2021, he was fired over allegations related to his satirical book Mediefilejs, which critics claimed harmed some DR managers.

After facing a challenging job search, the 60-year-old is now thriving as a communications officer for Red Orangutangen in Borneo. “I’m thrilled about this job. It makes sense on a whole new level,” he tells Ekstra Bladet during a call from the jungle.

Larsen recently secured funding for an innovative project involving Danish sixth-graders and indigenous children from Borneo. They will collaborate on a rap competition focused on climate anxiety and biodiversity, aiming to highlight the interconnectedness of our planet.

Reflecting on his career upheaval, he humorously recalled a bleak job-seeking period, though he admits that things weren’t as dire as he portrayed. Now, in Borneo, he is determined to make a real impact for both orangutans and young people.

Source: Ekstra Bladet