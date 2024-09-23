Norwegian cruiseline launches luxury China tour

Viking Cruises, the Norwegian cruise line, has launched its first luxury coastal cruise for international tourists in China. This marks a significant investment in the country’s booming travel sector. On September 10, the Zhao Shang Yi Dun, China’s first Chinese-flagged luxury liner, set sail from Shanghai with over 650 foreign passengers, including travelers from Europe and the United States. The high-end “China Discovery” tour offers a unique glimpse of China’s scenic coastal cities. Stops include Zhoushan, Wenzhou, Fuzhou, and Xiamen.

As China implements new traveler-friendly policies, foreign companies like Viking Cruises have increased investments in the tourism market. Viking Cruises plans to operate eight additional voyages between September and November to meet the rising demand from overseas visitors. Torstein Hagen, CEO of Viking Cruises, emphasized that this venture comes at the perfect time. He noted the growing interest in Chinese travel routes and the importance of expanding Viking’s offerings in this market.

Additionally, China’s tourism industry is experiencing rapid growth. Over 17 million foreign tourists entered the country in the first seven months of 2024. This trend is expected to boost local consumption, with projections surpassing 100 billion yuan in spending. Viking Cruises’ latest venture not only demonstrates confidence in China’s travel market but also highlights the potential for future collaborations between international and Chinese tourism industries.