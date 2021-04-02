Danish Terma opens offices in Indonesia

The Danish high-tech group Terma is expanding into the Indonesian market to pursue business opportunities within the aerospace, defense, and security sector, with the opening of PT Terma Technologies Indonesia, Evertiq reports.

Terma started its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region in 2007 with the opening of Terma Singapore and continued into the Indian market in 2012 with the establishment of Terma India in 2012. Terma Indonesia will join the Terma Asia Pacific cluster, with a direct report to Singapore, which remains the regional headquarters.

The company’s business activities will be established in Jakarta and supported by a Program & Service Office in Surabaya. The Surabaya office will include a workshop and will ensure project management, support & services, engineering and maintenance tasks for Terma’s customers.

Jes Munk Hansen, CEO & President of Terma says in a press release that Terma’s operations in Asia-Pacific have grown significantly throughout the past decade and Indonesia has played a key role in their regional development. “Building and leveraging on our trusted relations in Indonesia has placed Terma in a strong position for growth and is a catalyst for us to make further investments into the country,” he said.