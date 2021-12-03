DCCC Board’s Corner with reflections on China’s approach towards Covid

True to the Danish Chamber of Commerce China’s new tradition through its newsletter, DCCC EAST YP Chairman and Board representative Lars Melgaard Algayer shares his reflection on China’s approach towards Covid together with an update on the Chamber’s November activities in the Chamber’s recent newsletter.

Lars Melgaard Algayer writes:

November was yet another month reminding us that currently, things are seldom constant, often testing the resilience of China’s healthcare system and their approach towards COVID. With only a few confirmed cases, more than 50.000 people had to get tested, and a lot of flights were canceled, we truly are living in turbulent times. This year many industries have been heavily impacted that in previous years would be categorized as anomalies. These include supply chain disruptions, increasing transportation- and raw material -costs to mention a few. Yet another reason reminding us to stay sharp and resilient in this market of uncertainty. These uncertainties have increased the number of Danish SMEs coming to China, to be closer to the value chain and it is believed that it will keep increasing over the coming years.

In November, we hosted several events. One of which is the first-ever DCCC training in Emotional Intelligence and Leadership, which had 19 participants, and was very well-received by the attendees. It will most likely be hosted again in 2022.

On November 17th DCCC Co-Organized the first Nordic Marketing Day with the other Nordic chambers and Nordic Friend. Where it was possible to hear Nordic companies’ marketing strategy and practicalities, as well as network with industry professionals. People were provided with the latest marketing tools and trends and a greater network across the Nordics.

The HR- and Finance & Legal -Workgroup had a joint breakfast session about hiring and firing employees in China and the consequences this can bring if not done properly.

The annual Christmas Dinner was held at Henkes, as tradition dictates. A very hyggelig evening, with traditional Danish-inspired food, lots of schnaps, beer, and unforgettable moments.

Finally, the most anticipated event of the year in terms of DCCC events, the Businessperson of the Year Award Gala. The glamorous event was held at the historical Chamber of Commerce building at the Bvlgari Hotel, where dancers and a live band all played a role in the events of the evening. The Young professional of the year went to Alexander Schandorff for his hard work as general manager for AYTM and Gran Living. Entrepreneur of the year went to Jamal Hajjaj, who is based in Xiamen. He won for his tremendous efforts and risk of setting up and running his own successful sourcing office. The Business Person of the year went to Christine Zhou, SVP and President of Region China for Novo Nordisk. Her contribution as a leader and to the Sino-Danish collaboration serves as a role model for all.

Going forward, DCCC will have an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Shanghai on Wednesday, December 8th at the Royal Danish Consulate General Shanghai, to solicit the agreement made from all 3 chambers to consolidate into one chamber.