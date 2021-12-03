Join FinnCham Hong Kong on an Art-Walking Tour with Riitta Kuisma

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to an artist-guided Art-Walking Tours viewing works of Finnish Hong Kong-based muralist Riitta Kuisma on 4 December.

The Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao and the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong in collaboration with artist Ms. Riitta Kuisma are co-organizing two guided art-walking tours on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2 pm and 4 pm.

The tours will take participants to view Ms. Kuisma’s murals in Kowloon Tong, Hung Hom, and Whampoa. Join a tour to learn about mural art and the specific works from the artist herself. The tours will be conducted in English and each tour can accommodate max of 15 persons.

The tours last ca 1.5 hours. They will depart from Kowloon Tong MTR station exit C and end in Whampoa. (An Octopus card will be needed to travel from Kowloon Tong to Hung Hom during the tour).

