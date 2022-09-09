Finland / International relations / Singapore

Delegation from Parliament of Finland in Singapore

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment

The Finnish Embassy in Singapore has hosted a delegation from the Parliament of Finland.  On its Facebook page, the embassy says that the visit was fruitful and inspiring in terms of future opportunities and developments.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Centre for Strategic Futures (CFS – a think tank focusing on governmental capacity building), Neste Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (producing renewable and circular solutions in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore) while it joined the Urban Redevelopment Authority (Singapore’s land use planning and conservation authority) at Singapore City Gallery.

The delegation further had the opportunity to visit the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to learn about the quantum ecosystem in Singapore.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore

Related posts:

Meet the Finnish Embassy, Finnish Business Council Singapore and SiSu on 17 September

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.