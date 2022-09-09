Delegation from Parliament of Finland in Singapore

The Finnish Embassy in Singapore has hosted a delegation from the Parliament of Finland. On its Facebook page, the embassy says that the visit was fruitful and inspiring in terms of future opportunities and developments.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Centre for Strategic Futures (CFS – a think tank focusing on governmental capacity building), Neste Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (producing renewable and circular solutions in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore) while it joined the Urban Redevelopment Authority (Singapore’s land use planning and conservation authority) at Singapore City Gallery.

The delegation further had the opportunity to visit the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to learn about the quantum ecosystem in Singapore.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore