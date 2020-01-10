Danish embassy in Myanmar had lunch with three quiz winners

Embassy of Denmark announced the winners of the New year quiz game on 7 January 2020.

The three winners are Seng Bu Njai, Wai Phyo and Chris.

Here are the answers:

Quiz 1) 1. Please and 3. Thank you

Quiz 2) 4. Over 400

Quiz 3) 4. Double as many bikes as cars

Quiz 4) 1. Denmark has the longest uninterrupted monarchy in Europe, 3. A Dane invented Lego. 4. Denmark has the oldest amusement park in the world “Tivoli”.

Quiz 5) 1. Healthcare, 2. Pension, 3. Education and 5. Childcare support.

The winners were invited to meet with the ambassador of Denmark H.E. John Nielsen and delighted embassy team on 9 January 2020. They expressed the joy of the result that said: “We are pleased to host the top three winners from the quiz we ran last week. Thank you very much for your enthusiasm and interest in Denmark. We hope you had a great time with our team at the Embassy”