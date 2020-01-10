Danish ambassador and UN representative participated in Vietnam corruption barometer 2019 forum

The Launching of the Vietnam Corruption Barometer (VCB 2019) had more than 120 delegates attended two events, on 7 January in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on 9 January 2020. Honorary guests were Ambassadors of Denmark and Belgium to Vietnam, representatives of Embassies and United Nations organizations, government Inspectorate, Central Committee for Internal Affairs, Central Committee for Internal Affairs of Hanoi’s Party Committee, Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Hanoi, research institutes, universities, national and international organizations, businesses, and journalists.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Van, Director of the Institute of Strategic and Scientific Inspection, Government Inspectorate shared at the workshop: “We highly appreciate the objectives, meaning and methods of the survey. The results of this survey are valuable inputs to the qualitative research and evaluation of public institutions.”

Vietnam Corruption Barometer 2019 collects data on citizens’ perceptions and experiences of corruption, their views on government’s anti-corruption efforts and effectiveness of anti-corruption measures. This survey is based on the Global Corruption Barometer’s methodology of Transparency International (TI), which was conducted in Vietnam in 2011, 2013, and 2016. Data were collected in July and August 2019 through direct interviews with 1,085 people in 19 representative provinces and cities across the country. Qualitative interviews were also conducted in November 2019 to better understand people’s views and experiences.

