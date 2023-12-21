Denmark expects stormy weather until Christmas Eve

Despite starting out December which white snow, Denmark is now waiting for the storm ‘Pia’ to swing by in the days up until Christmas.

From today, a storm is expected to cause strong winds, rainfall and elevated water levels in the country. Particularly in western regions.

Flooding is possible in low-lying areas and coastal regions might experience property damage and power outages due to strong winds.

Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) has issued ‘orange warnings’ meaning the middle level on a three-tiers scale for elevated water levels on the west coast of Jutland. Orange warnings has also been given to the rest of the country due to hurricane-force winds.

If traveling in Denmark, be aware of possible train delays and cancellations due to heavy rainfall. The same goes for maritime traffic as strong winds can trigger tough sea conditions. Airports and flights could also be affected.

Therefore, travel with caution in the country. These are times where a lot of people usually drive across the country, going home for Christmas holidays – so keep that and the weather conditions in mind if you are ought to do the same in the following days.

Here you can see how the storm will affect the country by the hours.

Source: Crisis24