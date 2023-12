Denmark is in the 2023 EuroPH Connect Issue in Innovation, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines writes on its Facebook.

The issue is made by European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and this time, Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin talks about Denmark and its efforts in green, sustainable innovation.

He also spoke about Danish expertise in digitalization and how that can help Philippine businesses.

If you wish to get yourself a digital copy of the issue, click here.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines