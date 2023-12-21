Thailand might be the first country in Southeast Asia to allow gay marriage

Today, Thailand’s Parliament is set to debate a final draft bill which could allow the LGBTQ+ community to get married.

PM Srettha Thavisin told reporters Tuesday after a Cabinet meeting that it will grant LGBTQ+ couples the “exact same equal rights” as heterosexual couples.

This would make Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to pass such a law. And the third in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, according to Rochester.

It does make a difference

The bill will not only grant queer people to get married – but it’s also about simply being recognized, says Naphat Krutthai and Rasithaya Jindasr, who have been in a committed relationship for eight years, but only now can they consider getting married.

“It means a lot. This is the eighth year of my relationship. But our status isn’t legally recognized,“ the member, Naphat said.

”When either of us gets sick or has an emergency, we can’t take care of each other properly. So it really matters to us.”

Some might think, that Thailand already is very accepting and inclusive. In June Bangkok had its annual Pride Parade. And Srettha said he supported Thailand’s bid to be a host of World Pride in 2028.

“We don’t want privilege. We want equality”

But that doesn’t mean queer people has it easy.

“I think what foreigners see isn’t the reality,” said Nattipong Boonpuang, a 32-year-old member of the Bangkok Gay Men’s Chorus. “People aren’t actually as open to gender diversity as they may think,” he said, adding they sometimes receive negative comments in both real life and online.

Chorus Leader, Vitaya Saeng-Aroon. said the attitude towards the queer community has improved for sure in recent years, but misconceptions and legal discrimination has remained.

“We don’t want privileges. People misunderstand that we are calling for special treatment. Our community just wants fair treatment, on a daily basis,” he said.

However, he is hopeful with the new draft bill today, saying it looks ‘very promising and progressive.’

The latest bill appeared to have general support. But it still needs to be debated multiple times in Parliament before approval. And once passed, the country’s King, Maha Vajiralongkorn, would endorse it to become a law.