‘Denmark In Your Eyes’ art contest has officially started

On 21 January 2021, the Danish Deputy Head of Mission, Mrs Louise Holmsgaard, together with the Vice-chairwoman of the Vietnam – Denmark Friendship Association, Mrs. Cao Minh Truc launched the ‘Denmark in Your Eyes 2021 Contest’.

The launching ceremony took place at Nguyen Sieu School in Hanoi with participation of more than 150 students.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Green Living”. Children from primary and secondary schools are encouraged to share their messages and visions regarding current environmental issues, solutions and ideas towards green living via colorful, imaginative drawings.

Delivering the event’s opening remarks, Mrs. Louise Holmsgaard highlighted the contest’s purpose of raising public awareness about the significance of green and sustainable living .This event is the first in a series of activities in 2021 celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark.

Drawings should be sent to the Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi, level 7, no. 194 Tran Quang Khai, Hanoi no later than 01 April 2021.