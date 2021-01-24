Taste the flavor of Denmark at Forte Hotel Changhua in Taiwan

On 21 January 2021, the Danish Trade Council Taipei and the leading Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted brought the national food of Denmark – Smørrebrød, to Forte Hotel Changhua’s Denmark Food Festival.

Smørrebrød, open sandwich, is very popular in Scandinavia, especially in Denmark. It was told that Smørrebrød was created in 19th century when a bistro was trying to come up with a new dish to serve the customers. Surprisingly, it became the dish that attracted all the customers.

The difference between Smørrebrød and a normal sandwich is that only one side of the bread is served. All kinds of toppings can be used for the dish including roasted pork, fish, chicken and seafood.

The Danish Trade Council said, “We are happy to introduce this Smørrebrød together with Ørsted to Changhua County. Using the locally produced duck and vegetables, we hope to bring the Danish dish with a twist of Taiwanese.” The Danish government representative and Taiwan General Manager, APAC of Ørsted had the chance to taste the locally integrated dish.

If you would like to taste this dish – remember that it is only available at Forte Hotel Changhua until the end of February!