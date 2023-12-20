Children paint Vietnamese boats in Nyhavn in Art Contest “Denmark In Your Eyes”

Children worldwide are participating in the Danish art contest named “Denmark in Your Eyes.”

The headline of the competition is “Green Future” and it has received over 21 thousand entries, waiting to get selected.

The painting contest encourages young participants to ‘share their messages and visions in relation to current environmental issues via colorful, imaginative drawings,’ the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam writes on Facebook.

Judges will then select a total of 64 prizes. 1 special, 2 first prizes, 3 second prizes, 6 third, 2 group prizes and 50 consolation prizes.

Check out the Facebook post to see some of the paintings so far.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam