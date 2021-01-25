Denmark supports curricular development to meet job market demand in Myanmar

With the support of Denmark, the University of Yangon is developing a range of new curricula for their undergraduate programmes, including in subjects such as Computer Science, Industrial Chemistry and Water and Environmental Studies.

The new curricula will prepare the students for the demand in the current job market by giving them the required skills and knowledge needed by the industries.

The embassy of Denmark noted on 20 January 2021 that Denmark is pleased to support the curriculum development through the School and Industry Partnership Programme of the Ministry of Education.